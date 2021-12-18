Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $6.14 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 2.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000.

BSJP opened at $24.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.58. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $24.79.

