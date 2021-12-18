Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,469 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Paya were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paya by 4.3% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 49,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Paya by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Paya by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paya by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Paya by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter.

PAYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

PAYA stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $875.29 million, a PE ratio of 85.50 and a beta of -0.08.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

