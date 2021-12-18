Morgan Stanley Acquires 238,899 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,099,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,899 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.79% of Affirm worth $141,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,264,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 161,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,870,000. Finally, Ogborne Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,551,000. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

AFRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.06.

In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Affirm stock opened at $98.77 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $176.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.66.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.