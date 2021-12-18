Morgan Stanley Has $129.65 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 841,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.20% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $129,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 7,872.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,318,000. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $121.55 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $114.55 and a twelve month high of $191.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.83.

