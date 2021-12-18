Morgan Stanley Sells 239,441 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,881,461 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 239,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $135,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5,294.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 971 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 228.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 53.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

BUD opened at $59.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $54.08 and a 12 month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.11.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

