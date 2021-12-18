Morgan Stanley Has $133.24 Million Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,156,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 93,216 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NetEase were worth $133,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,527,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,826,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,916 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 16.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,304,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,393,000 after buying an additional 2,407,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 1.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,192,000 after buying an additional 170,678 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 8.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,418,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,514,000 after buying an additional 402,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,355,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,469,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. 32.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase stock opened at $93.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.29. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 32.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTES. HSBC cut their price objective on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CLSA lowered their target price on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

