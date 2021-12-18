Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,910,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 683,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of FirstEnergy worth $145,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

NYSE:FE opened at $40.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

