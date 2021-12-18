Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SUN. Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.77.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $60,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunoco by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 18.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.