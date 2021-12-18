Raymond James Upgrades CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) to “Strong-Buy”

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.13% from the company’s previous close.

CFB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens increased their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of CFB opened at $14.86 on Thursday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $756.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.32.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse purchased 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $109,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,270 shares of company stock valued at $219,855. Insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFB. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 677,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 226,307 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

