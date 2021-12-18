Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target to $27.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EPD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of EPD stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.92. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,767.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $283,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $564,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,312,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.