Morgan Stanley Lowers Cigna (NYSE:CI) to Equal Weight

Cigna (NYSE:CI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $238.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $255.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.61.

CI opened at $219.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna has a 52-week low of $190.88 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.19 and its 200-day moving average is $218.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after acquiring an additional 786,502 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cigna by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,529,000 after acquiring an additional 141,901 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cigna by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,382 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,135,000 after acquiring an additional 377,954 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,146,000 after acquiring an additional 34,923 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

