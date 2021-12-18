Insider Selling: ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Director Sells 325,377 Shares of Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Director Jason Lettmann sold 325,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $8,902,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Lettmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Jason Lettmann sold 76,905 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $2,463,267.15.

ALXO opened at $23.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $967.55 million, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 3.48. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $97.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.33.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). Analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALXO. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at $74,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

