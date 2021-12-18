Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli Sells 700,000 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $240,891,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Scarpelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.72, for a total value of $22,003,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.68, for a total value of $21,940,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $19,350,000.00.

SNOW opened at $332.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $354.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.47. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.79 billion, a PE ratio of -130.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Cowen raised their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.50.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

