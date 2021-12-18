Bradford Haines Financ William Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) major shareholder Bradford Haines Financ William sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BSVN opened at $22.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.21. Bank7 Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Bank7 had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank7 Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Bank7’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 14.3% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 255,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 31,907 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 27.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 in the second quarter worth $1,097,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 17.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 19.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

