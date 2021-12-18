Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $300.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target boosted by analysts at Guggenheim from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.61.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $248.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $167.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.30 and a 200 day moving average of $212.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 29.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 240.6% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.9% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 16,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $1,913,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.