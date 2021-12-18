Morgan Stanley Sells 114,653 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,036,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,653 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $149,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $133.08 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $116.81 and a 52 week high of $151.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.49.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

