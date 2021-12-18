Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Gap Down to $50.41

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.41, but opened at $47.77. Rent-A-Center shares last traded at $46.82, with a volume of 1,579 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCII shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.39.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,782,000 after acquiring an additional 901,410 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,439,000 after acquiring an additional 528,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,852,000 after acquiring an additional 400,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,682,000 after acquiring an additional 332,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

