Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Short Interest Down 42.2% in November

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the November 15th total of 210,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WHITF opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. Whitehaven Coal has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

