Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Gap Down to $47.51

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.51, but opened at $46.19. Anaplan shares last traded at $47.10, with a volume of 6,295 shares traded.

PLAN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.90.

The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.31.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $2,736,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $460,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,724 shares of company stock worth $9,128,767. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

