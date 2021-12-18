ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $12.99

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.99, but opened at $12.68. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 133,350 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXU. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85,122.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 427.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

