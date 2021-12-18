Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 67,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 457,489 shares.The stock last traded at $41.80 and had previously closed at $41.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEGN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 387.71% and a negative return on equity of 134.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.