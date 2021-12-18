Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,397 shares.The stock last traded at $119.39 and had previously closed at $118.30.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.96.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $586.26 million during the quarter.
About Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.
