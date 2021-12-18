Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,397 shares.The stock last traded at $119.39 and had previously closed at $118.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.96.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $586.26 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

