zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Short Interest Update

zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

ZLPSF stock opened at $540.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $551.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.85. zooplus has a fifty-two week low of $183.35 and a fifty-two week high of $569.66.

Get zooplus alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded zooplus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of zooplus in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.