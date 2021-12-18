Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the November 15th total of 145,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 130.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WOLWF opened at $27.27 on Friday. Woolworths Group has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48.

Woolworths Group Company Profile

Woolworths Group Ltd. engages in the operation of general merchandise consumer stores and supermarkets in Australia, New Zealand and India. It operates through the following business segments: Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels. The Australian Food segment procures food and liquor and products for resale to customers in Australia.

