Barclays Lowers Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $200.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $212.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APTV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $158.42 on Thursday. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $119.75 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.31. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,829,629 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

