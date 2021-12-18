Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

Invesco stock opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Invesco by 257.6% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 224.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco by 83.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

