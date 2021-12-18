PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.48.

NYSE:PKI opened at $187.59 on Thursday. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $192.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.64.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 558,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,794,000 after buying an additional 93,606 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 9,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

