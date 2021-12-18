Barclays Lowers Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $163.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $170.00 to $163.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.13.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of LEA opened at $174.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.81 and its 200-day moving average is $171.52. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $144.77 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lear will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Lear by 116,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Lear by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 444,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,611,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC boosted its position in Lear by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 74,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.