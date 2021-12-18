Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) and Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Critical Comparison

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) and Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Tata Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A -31.91% -13.66% Tata Motors -4.68% -0.67% -0.10%

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Tata Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A Tata Motors $33.65 billion 0.56 -$1.95 billion ($2.41) -12.58

Electric Last Mile Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tata Motors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.5% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Tata Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Electric Last Mile Solutions has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tata Motors has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Electric Last Mile Solutions and Tata Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 6 0 3.00 Tata Motors 0 4 1 0 2.20

Electric Last Mile Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.23%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than Tata Motors.

Summary

Electric Last Mile Solutions beats Tata Motors on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories. It also consists of sub-segments, such as, Tata Commercial Vehicles, Tata Passenger Vehicles, Jaguar Land Rover, and Vehicle Financing. The Others segment includes information technology and insurance broking services. The company was founded on September 1, 1945 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.