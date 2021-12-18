Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOL shares. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 target price on Dollarama and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

In other Dollarama news, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.31, for a total value of C$687,688.80. Also, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.54, for a total value of C$351,241.80. Insiders sold 28,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,044 in the last ninety days.

DOL stock opened at C$62.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$57.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.99. The stock has a market cap of C$18.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$46.56 and a 1-year high of C$63.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 10.30%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

