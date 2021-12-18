Zacks: Analysts Expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to announce sales of $8.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.13 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $3.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $28.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.65 billion to $29.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $40.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.01 billion to $43.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

NYSE:DAL opened at $36.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.33. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.21 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 29,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $1,663,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

