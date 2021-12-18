Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF)

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SEYMF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SEYMF opened at $18.74 on Thursday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.