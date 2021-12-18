Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Sets New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $415.65 and last traded at $407.48, with a volume of 29708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $375.30.

The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.07.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $250.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $361.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.85.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

