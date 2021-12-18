Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Sets New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $415.65 and last traded at $407.48, with a volume of 29708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $375.30.
The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.07.
In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $250.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $361.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.85.
About Accenture (NYSE:ACN)
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
