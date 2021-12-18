Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NLLSF has been the subject of several other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Nel ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nel ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Nel ASA stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Nel ASA has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

