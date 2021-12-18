Royal Bank of Canada Increases Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target to C$52.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LRCDF. CIBC lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of LRCDF stock opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.43. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

