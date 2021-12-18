Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins raised their price target on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FLGMF opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.