Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Raised to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $12.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76.

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

