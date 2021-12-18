Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Gap Up to $19.30

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.30, but opened at $20.98. Corcept Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 102,906 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $487,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.