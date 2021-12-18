Raymond James Trims Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Target Price to $55.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.38.

PHR opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $356,342.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock worth $1,495,876 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Phreesia by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

