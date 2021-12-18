Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Sets New 1-Year High at $146.17

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $146.17 and last traded at $146.06, with a volume of 21494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.18.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.22.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,120,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 78.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.