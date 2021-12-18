Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

DSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.72.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $660,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Viant Technology by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Viant Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Viant Technology by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

