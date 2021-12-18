Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Shares Gap Up to $8.89

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.89, but opened at $10.70. Fanhua shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 1,668 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a market cap of $456.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Fanhua’s payout ratio is 70.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fanhua by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,444,000 after buying an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Fanhua in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fanhua by 5.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Fanhua in the third quarter worth approximately $491,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

