Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FMTX. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.20.

Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of -0.30. Forma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $42.88.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

