Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,703 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,200% compared to the average volume of 161 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 295,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $3,835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 3,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CABA opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

