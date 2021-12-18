Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on ETON. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market cap of $101.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 67.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 43,692 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $218,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 442,655 shares of company stock worth $2,658,949. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETON. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 17,333 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

