SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Up to $18.95

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.95, but opened at $20.23. SEMrush shares last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 1,460 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEMR. KeyCorp increased their target price on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32.

In other SEMrush news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 22,471 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $487,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $127,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,092,809 shares of company stock worth $24,161,956.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the third quarter worth about $390,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the third quarter worth about $962,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 3.4% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEMrush in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in SEMrush by 37.8% in the third quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,071,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,762,000 after acquiring an additional 568,451 shares during the period. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEMrush Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

