Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Up to $31.36

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.36, but opened at $33.18. Plug Power shares last traded at $32.17, with a volume of 192,308 shares.

PLUG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Plug Power from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 734.3% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 330,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 290,632 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 3.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,386,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,970,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 49.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 78,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 26,160 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 68.9% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Plug Power by 5.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

