Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Decreases By 25.0%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geely Automobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Geely Automobile stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. Geely Automobile has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $88.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

