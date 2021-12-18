51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSquared Asset Management AG increased its holdings in 51job by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 2,102,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,162,000 after purchasing an additional 844,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 51job by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,953,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,888,000 after purchasing an additional 60,554 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in 51job by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,911,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,624,000 after purchasing an additional 26,061 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in 51job by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,499,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 51job by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,814,000 after purchasing an additional 73,301 shares in the last quarter.

51job stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.62. 51job has a one year low of $45.88 and a one year high of $79.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.06.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. 51job had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $170.17 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 51job will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

About 51job

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

