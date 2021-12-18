Contrasting Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Priority Technology and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology -4.09% N/A -1.73% 36Kr -60.87% -56.08% -37.42%

This table compares Priority Technology and 36Kr’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology $404.34 million 1.12 $25.66 million ($0.49) -13.37 36Kr $59.27 million 0.79 -$42.95 million ($0.74) -1.64

Priority Technology has higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr. Priority Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 36Kr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Priority Technology and 36Kr, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Priority Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00

Priority Technology currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 121.37%. 36Kr has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 395.87%. Given 36Kr’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 36Kr is more favorable than Priority Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Priority Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of 36Kr shares are held by institutional investors. 85.4% of Priority Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Priority Technology has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 36Kr has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Priority Technology beats 36Kr on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The Consumer Payments represents consumer-related services and offerings including merchant acquiring and transaction processing services including the proprietary MX enterprise suite. The Commercial Payments represents services provided to certain enterprise customers, including outsourced sales force to those customers and accounts payable automation services to commercial customers. The Integrated Partners represents payment adjacent services that are provided primarily to the health care and residential real estate industries. The company was founded on April 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

